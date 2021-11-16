Harry Styles breaks silence on surprise Eternals appearance

Harry Styles has opened up about his unexpected appearance in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals for the first time.

The former One Direction star appears in the Marvel movie as Thanos’ brother Eros.

“I’m only in right at the very end,” he told Dazed. “But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé.”

Styles has been dabbling more in acting recently, including upcoming appearances in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

“I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone,” he added.

“I’m coming from music where I don’t think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone! But in movies, when I show up, I’m the new guy. I haven’t been [an actor] for a long time and that’s really cool, I feel like I’ve learned so much and life is about learning.”

Styles explained that working across different art forms improves the quality of his work more generally.

He said: “I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways.

“In my experience, a lot of the time when I’ve gone to do a film I’ve felt like, ‘Oh, I’m probably not gonna do any music for a while because I’ll be so focused on that.’

“And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much.”