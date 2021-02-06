Harry Styles and Emma Corrin set to star in LGBTQ+ drama My Policeman

We need a release date ASAP!
According to a new report from Deadline, The Crown’s Emma Corrin will be joining Harry Styles in the LGBTQ+ drama, My Policeman.
The new film is based off the critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ novel from Bethan Roberts.
Set in 1950s Brighton, England, the story follows Marion, a schoolteacher, who falls in love with a policeman called Tom.
Tom, however, develops feelings for a museum curator named Patrick, who opens his eyes to a sophisticated new world.
Due to the social constraints of the era, he decides that it is safer for him to marry Marion, and the two lovers are forced to share him until one of them breaks.
Although the story is set in the 1950s, it takes place in the 1990s, when an elderly Patrick arrives to Marion and Tom’s home, triggering flashbacks of the events from 40 years ago.
Corrin and Styles will be stepping into the roles of Marion and Tom, respectively.
The Amazon Studios film was first confirmed back in September 2020 with Lily James eyed to star alongside the Watermelon Sugar singer.
Tony-winner Michael Grandage will direct from a screenplay by Oscar-nominee Ron Nyswaner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers will produce alongside Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.
Prime Video celebrated the casting announcement on Twitter, stating: “Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on screen together… so true bestie. My Policeman is coming soon.”
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on screen together… so true bestie. My Policeman is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ghvCDm9HtV
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 5, 2021
Harry Styles has wasted no time when it comes to racking up his acting credits..
Following the release of his self-titled debut album in 2016, Styles made his first film appearance in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film, Dunkirk.
Since then he has been currently filming the Olivia Wilde directed film Don’t Worry Darling and has guest-starred on the popular comedy sketch show SNL.