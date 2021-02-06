Harry Styles and Emma Corrin set to star in LGBTQ+ drama My Policeman

We need a release date ASAP!

According to a new report from Deadline, The Crown’s Emma Corrin will be joining Harry Styles in the LGBTQ+ drama, My Policeman.

The new film is based off the critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ novel from Bethan Roberts.

Set in 1950s Brighton, England, the story follows Marion, a schoolteacher, who falls in love with a policeman called Tom.

Tom, however, develops feelings for a museum curator named Patrick, who opens his eyes to a sophisticated new world.

Due to the social constraints of the era, he decides that it is safer for him to marry Marion, and the two lovers are forced to share him until one of them breaks.

Although the story is set in the 1950s, it takes place in the 1990s, when an elderly Patrick arrives to Marion and Tom’s home, triggering flashbacks of the events from 40 years ago.

Corrin and Styles will be stepping into the roles of Marion and Tom, respectively.

The Amazon Studios film was first confirmed back in September 2020 with Lily James eyed to star alongside the Watermelon Sugar singer.