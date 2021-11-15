Harry Styles: All we know about the star’s beauty brand Pleasing

The Watermelon Sugar singer’s latest project will include a line of nail and skincare products.

You may have heard rumors of the former One Direction star following the steps of fellow artists (Ariana Grande, Halsey, Rihanna) and taking the leap into the cosmetic space. Styles has since confirmed his debut cosmetic line, Pleasing, will be out soon.

In early June, the artist trademarked the company title “Pleased As Holdings” under his full name (Harry Edward Styles) and his executive assistant (Emma Spring). The company was listed as a “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” on the government’s website.

The cosmetic brand was first launched on social media with an Instagram page teasing a launch “Find your Pleasing”, which is followed by Styles. The brand has listed a fresh webpage prompting fans to sign up for Pleasing updates and news.

From aesthetically pleasing nail varnish sets with pearl stoppers to illumination serums, the singer will be reeling out a range of must-have products. Colours of the nail sets include a vibrant white, off-white, navy and bubblegum pearlescent pink

As news of the launch circulated online, Styles took to Twitter to confirm the release of his debut line and unveil his look for Dazed’s latest cover issue.

Pleasing has also announced the first drop of the brand, Perfect Pearl, is available to order.

The first-ever drop of Pleasing, Perfect Pearl, is now available for pre-order, in limited quantities. Find your Pleasing. https://t.co/bpJdrJ1zm4 — Pleasing (@Pleasing) November 15, 2021

You can sign up to find out more about the glamorously chic makeup drop at the brand website here.