Halsey releases deluxe version of Manic ahead of her birthday

Today is Halsey’s birthday and she’s made sure we know it.

Ahead of the big day, the American singer-songwriter released a deluxe version of her latest record Manic and a brand new music video.

Halsey’s third studio record, Manic, came out this January. The album was praised for its reinvention of modern heartbreak and chart singles Without Me and Graveyard.

Today, the American artist announced the release of the deluxe which includes new tracks ‘Wipe Your Tears’, ‘I’m Not Mad’ and remixes featuring ILLENIUM and the late Juice WRLD.

Emotionally closing out the standard version of Manic, 929 was a fan favourite when it came to the album.

The emotionally charged song was an open and intimate window into the singer’s world. Ahead of her birthday, Halsey has released a new video for fans to watch.

Aside from the current new releases, the singer has promised new “presents” for fans throughout the week. There’s been no confirmation on what the pop artist has in mind but we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve.

honoring the tradition of presents for you on my birthday. here’s a special music video for “929” you guys have made me who I am today 🤍https://t.co/XPn16QMG2I pic.twitter.com/i5lj24ngeK — h (@halsey) September 29, 2020

Tomorrow is my birthday so of course I have presents for you the whole week. 🤍 — h (@halsey) September 28, 2020

Watch the music video for 929 below.