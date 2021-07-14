Halsey announces new gothic film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

The American artist announced a theatrical hour-long visual which will accompany their highly anticipated upcoming concept album.

Announced last month, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will be produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and is due for release on 27 August 2021 via Capitol.

The album with mark a new era for the Badlands artist who has long teased a heavier, rock-inspired album.

Halsey, a self-professed fan of the alternative scene, has dabbled in grittier tracks such as Machine Gun Kelly’s hit Forget Me Too and their Experiment On Me from the Birds of Prey official soundtrack.

The hour-long visual was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley who led previous music videos for Without Me and You Should Be Sad.

The new film will hit select IMAX theatres later this summer with tickets going available on August 3.

You can watch the official trailer for If I Can’t Have Love here or below: