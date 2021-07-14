Halsey announces new gothic film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

The American artist announced a theatrical hour-long visual which will accompany their highly anticipated upcoming concept album.
Announced last month, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will be produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and is due for release on 27 August 2021 via Capitol.
The album with mark a new era for the Badlands artist who has long teased a heavier, rock-inspired album.
Halsey, a self-professed fan of the alternative scene, has dabbled in grittier tracks such as Machine Gun Kelly’s hit Forget Me Too and their Experiment On Me from the Birds of Prey official soundtrack.
The hour-long visual was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley who led previous music videos for Without Me and You Should Be Sad.
The new film will hit select IMAX theatres later this summer with tickets going available on August 3.
You can watch the official trailer for If I Can’t Have Love here or below:
In their social media caption, Halsey said the concept album is “about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” and that it was important for them that the “cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”
The star – who identifies as bisexual and uses she/they pronouns – announced she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, earlier this year.
They continued: “The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully.
“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.
“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies and breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”
“This cover is magnificent,” one fan said, while another tweeted: “We need more albums about pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood, ESPECIALLY rock albums.”