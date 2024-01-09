Can Gypsy-Rose Blanchard ever be “mother”?

It’s not often that life throws an existential curveball your way like debating the alleged “mother” energy served by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, but 2024 is a year that’s already proving different. You’re likely to have seen the Louisiana native on your screen over the past two weeks, chatting with Joy Behar on The View, confessing her favourite Taylor Swift bops to The Hollywood Reporter (that’s ‘Karma’ and ‘Eyes Open’ if you’re asking), even speeding into Nicki Minaj’s artificially generated Gag City.

Why, you ask? In late December, Blanchard was released early from a decade-long prison sentence for second-degree murder after conspiring to kill her mother Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn (who is currently serving a life sentence for the crime). Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, a rare behavioural disorder where a primary caregiver feigns the illnesses of their dependent for attention and special treatment, and as a result, subjected Blanchard to years of horrific physical and emotional abuse, as well as unnecessary medical procedures until her death in 2015.

It’s a story positively dripping with the juice of tabloid spectacle, and enough malevolent twists and turns to warrant several documentaries and a largely popular TV adaptation – which it naturally already has. The Act, starring Joey King, aired in 2019 on Hulu, and has been followed by this January’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on the Lifetime TV Network. Now, mere days after her release, Blanchard is a bonafide celebrity with a follower count of eight million on Instagram.

And while we might have surmised that the 32-year-old would be able to live a normal life with her return to civilian life, Twitter seems to have other plans. Through no fault of her own, Blanchard has become a darling of Stan Twitter/X, her likeness mined into a slew of inescapably zeitgeisty memes compiled by the gays and the girls. She’s even been awarded the title of “mother” – the reserve of anyone donning a nice red carpet look, releasing a killer pop song with choreography a tad more intricate than the Macarena and the highest commendation one can give in the fandom-obsessed world of Stan Twitter/X.

So, what’s behind the pop diva treatment of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard? If we can engage in the language of fan culture, it seems that her stannability lies in the moral ambiguity of her story. She’s a figure who has split public opinion, enduring a very public and very taboo stint in prison that, in the language of pop standom, would be dubbed her “flop era”. Gays love an underdog after all, and like many mothers before her, Blanchard is now piecing together her new life while adjusting to a level of fame many only dream of, her every move gobbled up and spat back out as reaction video fodder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson (@gypsyrose_a_blanchard)

For fan culture expert Dr Rebecca Williams, Blanchard’s overnight stardom is – obviously enough – linked to a wider fascination with true crime, where impassioned social media discourse surrounding the genre can lead to the boundaries between celebrity and infamy becoming blurred. “I think this is part of a wider interest in the true crime genre, where victims and perpetrators become famous though activity like online sleuthing,” says Williams.