Gwen Stefani reintroduces herself with the announcement of new pop comeback single

Calling all the Hollaback and Rich girls, Gwen is back!

Pop icon Gwen Stefani has announced her pop music return with her new single Let Me Reintroduce Myself.

The songstress took to Twitter to reveal the news, with the caption “LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF new single coming 12/7″.

She also featured the cover art for the new single, which features Gwen in two different outfits, one that highlights her classic No Doubt – Hey Baby– era style and the other showcasing a modern-day Gwen, with boots to die for.

The upcoming single is a welcomed return for the songstress after being on a three-year hiatus.

But even without a new album, the songstress has still been busy.

From hosting The Voice in the US to collaborating with Dua Lipa on her Club Future Nostalgia project, Miss Stefani has stayed booked and busy.

Back in September, the Cool singer gave fans the ultimate treat and performed a medley of her iconic debut solo record Love, Angel Music Baby.

She also reunited with Eve to perform the classic party record Rich Girl.

Gwen first got her start in music as the lead singer of the popular ska band No Doubt, wowing music listeners with her unique voice and ultimate stage presence.

Since taking a break to pursue her solo career the songstress has released four studio albums, sold millions of records, earned a plethora of Grammy nominations, and topped the Billboard charts.

The countdown to Gwen Stefani’s epic new era has officially started and we are anxiously waiting!

