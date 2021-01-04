Gwen Stefani pays tribute to her iconic career in Let Me Reintroduce Myself video

Gwen Stefani’s new music video is brimming with nostalgia.

In the visual for reggae-heavy jam Let Me Reintroduce Myself, which is heavily inspired by her early work with No Doubt, the star pays tribute to various iconic looks from her legendary career.

Gwen can be seen wearing ensembles from No Doubt videos such as Just a Girl and Don’t Speak, as well as solo videos for Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl and Wind It Up.

“A simple recipe to get the best of me: homegrown ingredients, that’s what made you mess with me in the first place,” she sings on the track, which received critical acclaim upon release.

She then references Hollaback Girl, which made history in 2005 as the first single to top one million digital downloads: “You know I’m like organic and it tastes great. I already gave you bananas.”

However, Gwen wants listeners to know that the song isn’t a comeback, proclaiming in the chorus: “In case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf. I’m still the original old me.”

Let Me Reintroduce Myself is Gwen’s first non-holiday solo song since Misery, the final single from her third studio album, This Is What The Truth Feels Like (2016).

The album, which became her first solo chart-topper in the United States, also spawned singles such as Used to Love You and Make Me Like You – both of which received praise.

Gwen has since released her first holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and collaborated with fiancé Blake Shelton on two country anthems: Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere.

She also completed her fifth year as a judge on the US version of The Voice last year, winning with contestant Carter Rubin.

Watch the nostalgia-filled video for Let Me Reintroduce Myself here or below.