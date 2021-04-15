Gus Kenworthy to be Colton Underwood’s “gay guide” in new Netflix series

Colton Underwood has landed his own series at Netflix.

According to Variety, the unscripted series will focus on the television personality as he lives his life publicly as a gay man.

An insider at the publication revealed that Olympic athlete and actor Gus Kenworthy will act as Underwood’s “gay guide” as he finds his place within the LGBTQ+ community.

Underwood, a former professional football player, is best known for his appearances across The Bachelor franchise.

He made his debut as a contestant on 2018’s The Bachelorette, before making his second appearance on season five of Bachelor in Paradise. One year later, he became the title star for the 23rd season of The Bachelor.

On 14 April, Underwood made headlines when he came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, saying he came to terms with his sexuality due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

“Obviously this year’s been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from and putting off in their lives,” he admitted.

“For me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this is sort of letting people know.

“I’m still nervous, but it’s been a journey for sure.”

After opening up to Roberts about suicidal thoughts and whether he regrets his time on The Bachelor, he said he’s the “happiest and healthiest” he’s ever been.

You can watch Underwood’s interview with GMA in full here or below.