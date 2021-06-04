GT133: Meet the new faces of GAY TIMES on TikTok

Sam (He/Him)

Location: London/Manchester

Star sign: Aries

Sam is a full-time student in Manchester studying film and history.

Who inspires you the most?

Firstly, it has to be my family. My mum, sister and dad have all inspired me over my life so far and the work and care they have given me is like a debt I’ll always be paying back. My sister especially as she has always protected me and always had my back. Even when we used to fight and bicker when we were kids, I’ve always looked up to her and will do for the rest of my life.

Secondly, Billy Porter! 100%! The work he does is incredible and inspires me every day. From a young age, I’ve looked up to Billy because I saw myself. I saw someone who represented who I was and this person was thriving and shining. His work in Pose is especially striking to me because the show came at a time where I was exploring my own identity and history and the show really helped me in that sense. The cast of the show is amazing and definitely deserves more recognition.

What made you start creating content?

It was a mixture of uni and the first lockdown. Some mates from home and uni had TikTok to begin with and I was like ‘oo okay I’ll give this a go’ and then it took off. It gave me structure and something to do during that initial lockdown and I loved it. It also helped me to express myself and the more creative side of me. As I’m hoping to be film director in the future, it was just a nice creative release.

What’s the best thing about being part of GT133?

Ummm everything!!! I’m so grateful for this opportunity because it gives us a platform to express ourselves to the world and give back to our communities. I think the top best thing for me is meeting and making new LGBTQ+ friends because growing up I wasn’t really around anyone like me, so to be a part of this team, makes me feel seen and heard and a great way to be a part of the community.

What do you love most about being a queer creator?

Oooo. I think it’s the freedom to be who you are and to thrive in it. I love it! Being able to be authentic and real is what I strive to be in life, and I find content creation a really fun way of expressing myself. Also because it gives me the opportunity to give back and hopefully inspire other Black gay people who are in a similar situation to me – to hopefully be a beacon for them.

TikTok: @bigbootysam_

IG: @samredman_