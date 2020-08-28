Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez confirms they are non-binary

“In me is the capacity to be girlish boy, boyish girl, boyish boy, girlish girl, all, neither.”

Sara Ramirez has quietly confirmed their gender identity.

The Tony winner, who’s best known for their role as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy, shared a new selfie on their social media channels earlier this week with the caption: “In me is the capacity to be girlish boy, boyish girl, boyish boy, girlish girl, all, neither.”

Ramirez ended their post with the hashtag “#nonbinary,” followed by a series of heart emojis in the colours of the non-binary flag. Their Twitter bio – which states their pronouns as she/they – now also reads “non-binary human”.

The star, who has extensively campaigned for LGBTQ+ rights throughout their career, previously came out as bisexual and queer in 2016 during a speech at the True Colors Fund’s 40 to None Summit.

“So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections – whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status,” they said.

“Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides.