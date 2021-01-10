Graham Norton shows supports for the trans community in latest interview

“Need to be protected, rather than feared.”

Graham Norton is showing his support for the transgender community in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

The popular talk show host opened up about the damaging effects social media has on trans people, stating: “I feel like trans people are a very vulnerable group and a tiny group.”

He continued: “And it’s been conflated into this thing, as if there are trans armies coming over the hills.”

Norton elaborated on the importance of protecting members of the trans community saying they “need to be protected, rather than feared.”

“And I know there’s some aggression, but any group looking for equality and progress will only get there if there’s an extremist vanguard, and that’s how you shift things to the middle ground,” he says.

This isn’t the first time the Drag Race UK judge has expressed his concern regarding social media and the LGBTQ+ community.

Back in 2019, Norton opened up to The Guardian, stating: “Twitter, I think, must destroy some young gays.”

“If you stick your head above the parapet and you retweet the wrong thing, or you comment on the wrong thing, suddenly you must think the world is so ugly, and so horrible. And I think that’s properly dangerous.