Gottmik opens up about her journey as a transgender man in new Drag Race episode

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Gottmik discusses her journey as a trans man and the obstacles she overcame during episode 2 of Drag Race season 13.

For the maxi-challenge, the girls had to write and perform an original verse to Mother Ru’s iconic track Condragulations, while also creating choreography as a group.

During the rehearsal, the LA-based drag queen began to get emotional, when her verse began to play for the other contestants.

The new verse included the lyrics “Gottmik was born a girl, baby.”

“Oh my god, I wrote ‘I was born a girl’ and I haven’t even talked to these bitches about it.

“I did not know I was going to have to have all these girls hear about my gender situation before I can talk to them.” she said.

The next day Gottmik reflects on the rehearsal with Olivia Lux stating: “I feel like I based all my lyrics about my gender situation and I haven’t even talked to you guys about me being a transgender guy drag queen.”

She continued: “Like I was just gagged, like, my gender dysphoria like, took over my soul – which so isn’t like me too.”

Olivia Lux quickly lent her support telling Gottmik that she is “changing the face of drag”.

The conversation then moved on to pronouns in which Lux said “Like out of drag I use he/him/his and in then in drag, she/her/hers.”

“I’m the exact same way,” Gottmik responded.