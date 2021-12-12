Gottmik opens up about Drag Race’s first-ever straight cis male contestant

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmik has weighed in on the franchise’s first-ever straight cisgender male contestant.

Last week, season 13 winner Symone announced the new set of queens vying for the title of drag’s next superstar.

Like its predecessor, the new season is backed by a herstory making cast that includes the series’ first-ever cisgender straight male contestant Maddy Morphosis.

In an interview with Variety, Gottmik praised the inclusion of Maddy and related the current controversy to her own casting announcement.

“When I first got announced on the show, I was flooded with people who did not think I should be on the show or I shouldn’t be doing drag,” she said. “I feel like she’s going through the exact same thing right now.”

The 25-year-old made history in season 13, as the franchise’s first-ever out transgender male contestant.

The beloved queen also went on to win two challenges and made it all the way to the top four.

“Drag is for everyone. It’s an art form. It’s not about your identity,” she explained.

“And as long as she knows where drag came from and the references and just the background of the sacred form that drag truly is, she’s gonna be fine. And turn it, you know?”

Gottmik’s comments come a few days after Maddy released her own statement regarding her controversial casting.

Maddy explained that she “entered the scene shortly after high school” as it provided a “safe space” for her to explore her gender identity.