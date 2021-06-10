Gossip Girl’s scandalous new trailer proves how queer the series will be

The new trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here and it’s juicy as hell.

We’re introduced to a new crop of privileged, highly-attractive teens (duh) who “run” their school, including Thomas Doherty’s Max Wolfe and Evan Mock’s Aki Menzies, who appear to be embroiled in a love triangle with Emily Alyn Lind’s Audrey Hope as they lock lips and remove their clothes in two intimate scenes.

The queen bees of Manhattan’s Upper East Side – seemingly ruled by Jordan Alexander’s “influential” Julien Calloway – welcome a new student into their group, before the titular Gossip Girl makes a comeback. “There’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard,” she says in the trailer.

An official synopsis for the series reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

The reboot also stars Eli Brown as Obi Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, as well as Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Adam Chanler-Berat, Laura Benanti, Donna Murphy and Elizabeth Lail.

According to Gossip Girl’s showrunner, a majority of the characters will be “diverse and/or queer,” unlike the original.

Joshua Safran, who wrote and executive produced the original series, revealed: “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show. I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there.

“Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around the leads are nonwhite.”

Gossip Girl premieres 8 July on HBO Max – watch the scandalous new trailer here or below.