Golden Globes 2023: Here are all the LGBTQ+ nominees

A plethora of LGBTQ+ stars and stories have been honoured with nominations at The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

On 12 December, the nominees for the upcoming ceremony were announced by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of the new NBC comedy series Lopez vs. Lopez, as well as Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

According to the Golden Globes’ official website, the nominees were voted by 96 members and – “for the first time” – 103 international voters.

“The new voters were recruited from international industry organizations, well-known foreign film festivals and journalism professionals. This diverse voting group represents 62 different countries around the world,” they wrote.

“Combined with the current membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.8% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.6% Latinx, 12.1% Asian, 10.1% Black, and 10.1% Middle Eastern.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the Daniels’ absurdist sci-fi epic starring Michelle Yeoh, received the most nominations for a motion picture after The Banshees of Isherin.

Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all received acting nominations, while the Daniels’ received nods for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director (Motion Picture) and Best Screenplay (Motion Picture).

The film was celebrated for its depiction of themes such as existentialism, nihilism, and Asian-American identity. It has also been commended for celebrating queerness with Stephanie Hsu’s character Joy Wang.

Todd Field’s psychological drama Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a lesbian musical conductor, earned three nominations: Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Screenplay (Motion Picture).

Jeremy Pope received his first-ever nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his performance as Ellis French in The Inspection. The film, based on the real-life experiences of director Elegance Bratton, follows a soldier who faces homophobia at a Marines boot camp.

As for television, House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy faces stiff competition from Laura Linney, Imelda Stauntion, Hilary Swank and Zendaya for Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama).

Several LGBTQ+ inclusive shows have been nominated under Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) including Hacks, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez, who plays a queer character in the latter, is up for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) while Hacks star Hannah Einbinder has received her second consecutive nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Musical or Comedy).

Ryan Murphy’s controversial crime anthology series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, focusing on the life of the infamous serial killer, received four nominations including Best Actor (Evan Peters) and Best Actress (Niecy Nash).

Dahmer was a monumental hit for Netflix, reaching the number-one spot in its first week of release and becoming the second most-watched English-language series of all time.

For her performance in the acclaimed second season of The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza has received her first-ever nom for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

Elsewhere, Wednesday is up for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for Jenna Ortega, whose performance as the titular character has been met with overwhelming praise.

It’s a pop girl battle for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) with Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift earning nominations for Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing), respectively.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air 10 January 2023 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC and Peacock.

Check out the full list of nominations here.