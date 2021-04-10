God’s Own Country star set to reunite with director Francis Lee for queer horror film

We’re going to need this film ASAP.

Francis Lee has revealed that he will be reuniting with The Crown star, Josh O’Connor for a new queer-centric horror film.

Sitting down with Esquire, the Ammonite director revealed that O’Connor will be leading the new project.

He also opened up about the subject matter of the film, stating that it will touch on “class and queerness” and will follow “a sad young man alone in an epic wilderness.”

Back in 2020, Lee broke the news to The Film Stage about breaking into the horror genre for his next project.

“My favourite genre is horror. I’ve always wanted the opportunity to make a really, really fucking scary horror film. So I’m working on that,” he said.

He continued to elaborate on the upcoming film with Metro Weekly, giving more insight on what the movie will explore.

“It’s about deep intimate human relationships, again. It’s a period piece. but it’s set in the 20th century. and it is a horror film,” he explained.