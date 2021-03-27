Glee cast set to honour Naya Rivera at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

The tribute will take place on 8 April 2020.

According to a report from Deadline, the cast of Glee is set to pay tribute to Naya Rivera and her character Santana Lopez at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The tribute will be honouring the 10-year-anniversary of Santana Lopez’s coming out storyline.

It will also highlight the positive impact that her iconic character had on LGBTQ+ teens and the Latinx community.

Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Becca Tobin, Harry Shum Jr. Alex Newell, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, and Jacob Artist are all set to attend.

Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s love interest in season five, will be introducing the tribute.

Heather Morris also took to her Instagram to announce the appearance in sweet post.