GLAAD and The Black List partner up for LGBTQ+ script writing competition

GLAAD and The Black List have launched the third annual scriptwriting competition, The GLAAD List, for up-and-coming LGBTQ+ writers.

The competition is meant to give underrepresented LGBTQ+ writers a platform within the entertainment industry.

The Black List, which is an organisation that survey’s unproduced screenplays, is set to provide the scripts. GLAAD will then evaluate the originality, quality and LGBTQ+ representation of the screenplay.

For this year’s competition, six studios will lend their expertise to the selected GLAAD list honorees. Ryan Murphy Productions, MGM/Orion Pictures, Berlanti Productions, Hello Sunshine and Village Roadshow Entertainment Group have confirmed involvement.

Representatives from the six companies will also read the shortlisted scripts, provide feedback and meet one-on-one with the finalists.

GLAAD president, Sarah Kate Ellis opened up about the competition in a statement.

“[It] provides Hollywood with new talent who leverage the power of storytelling to grow acceptance and understanding of LGBTQ+ people,” she said.

“The genius of this initiative was to create greater pathways of opportunity for marginalized voices who have not historically had pathways into the Hollywood ecosphere.”

Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Black List, also expressed his excitement stating: “We’re thrilled to be joined in this important work by so many of the production companies whose work I’ve admired for as long as they’ve been doing it.”

He continued: “It’s been an honour and a joy to work with GLAAD on an initiative that in two short years already has films in post and pre-production despite the pandemic. they’re the first of many, many more.”