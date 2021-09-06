Girls Aloud members Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have all paid tribute to their former bandmate.

Sarah Harding tragically passed away at the age of 39 on 5 September after publicly sharing her battle with breast cancer last year.

Her former Girls Aloud bandmates have all shared heartfelt messages to the late star, whose death was announced by her mother in an Instagram post.

“Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed,” Cheryl wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Sarah. “As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.”

Cheryl went on to thank the fans for being there for Sarah during the hardest time of her life.

Cheryl continued: “We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times.

“She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most. I also realise so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love. love you Sarah… farewell.”

Also sharing a heartfelt post was Nadine, who said she is “devastated” at the news of Sarah’s passing.

“I am absolutely devastated,” Nadine wrote on social media. “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!”

Girls Aloud first rose to fame following their formation on 2002’s Popstars: The Rivals, going on to spend a decade working together before solidifying themselves as one of the most successful girl groups in British history.

Nicola shared images of her with Sarah, sending love to the “electric girl” she spent so many years growing close to.

“I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come,” the star wrote. “My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.”