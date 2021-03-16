Girl In Red: Bedroom pop’s bonafide breakout artist is back

Frank and upfront, Marie hides very little about herself, even the state of her fluctuating mental health. “I feel like mental health changes especially when it comes to my writing. Mine has been so bad for so long… but now it’s actually kind of good,” she laughs, a little sardonically. “So, expect happy songs for me in the future, yeah, I’m done!” Sweeping aside her half-jokes, the singer soon assures me that was just humour. “No, I’m not done, because you have mental health even though you have a good one. It’s actually so weird seeing people say, ‘Why is everyone talking about mental health’ and like, bitch, you have mental health. Just because you’re not sad, it doesn’t mean you don’t have one. It’s probably because when you’re okay, you’re not thinking, ‘I’ve had a good mental health day.’ It’s like when you’re sick, you really notice it’s painful, and it’s the same thing with your mind. When you’re good, you don’t take a second to appreciate how you’re feeling good, which is so sad, but I’m gonna try to be more aware and grateful.”

Like clockwork, Marie peels back from her straight-faced answer and slips back into her jovial self. Not ashamed of her answer, she begins to continue, before suddenly disappearing off-screen while her voice rings somewhere from the background: “Oh, shit, sorry – that’s my phone!” Frowning at her phone, partially in disbelief it’s on low battery, she props it back up and smiles easily. No number of interruptions (as we later learn) can sway the singer from keeping a conversation in smooth stead. Mental health and music cling to the debut record, almost like a superimposed image of inside Marie’s mind, so I ask her how she came about writing hyper-confessional songs. Looking aside, out of frame, she mulls the question over. “If I have an idea for a song, it’s probably because it’s coming from something that I’ve experienced myself, but then I always add fictional elements to it to continue my narrative in my writing,” she explains.

“If I just come up with something, I’m gonna just write it down. It’s easy to get a weird, strained relationship to writing, especially if I overthink too much. I’m just trying to let it go.” She unexpectedly sings the remainder of her answer to “let it go and chill.” It’s to the Frozen theme song, of course. “Some songs are about all these things I have going on and I put them in a track because they tell a broader story, whereas others I know I can make a good type of story out of them, and then some just have a lot more inspiration in them. I was thinking of [Body and Mind] actually when you said that, because that one, especially, feels about that breakdown.” Unprovoked, the singer turns the tables: “So you like that one?” and seems a little relieved with the answer. “Oh my god, I love that one,” she beams.

Since the release of a sporadic array of singles, Girl In Red’s domination over the bedroom scene only continued to grow. As LGBTQ+ fans flocked to her music, she rapidly became a cultural figurehead online, an experience Marie found surreal to process. “I take very lightly on the word fame and I don’t consider myself a famous person,” she confesses. “When someone’s like ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t think you’d respond to my DM you’re famous’, I’m like no, I’m not famous, stop! My song, Hornylovesickmess, is reflecting on that. I was very certain I didn’t want to make one of those songs that’s like ‘I’ve made it.’ I feel like people put a track on their debut about how famous they are and how everything is ruined, but I wanted to reflect that things have actually changed a lot for me. I went from living at home and going to high school to fully live off music, which is really big. Like, people work their entire lives to do that.”

Mid-heartfelt response, the singer cracks a smile and jokingly breaks away from the answers. “Sorry, I just choked on my own spit, but I don’t have Corona, I promise!” she quips. “I feel like that song is about what that did to my relationship and it was kind of hurtful to go back into all of those things, even though that song has a funny, ironic distance to it. It’s also a very self-aware song of ‘oh, look how stupid I’ve been’ and the line hornylovesickmess is like a joke really. There’s some truth in that though, I’d never seen a woman talk about being a horny lovesick mess, so someone had to do it.”