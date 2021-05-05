Giovanni Pernice would “love” a same-sex partner on Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice first came to our attention in the UK as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, joining the show in 2015. Gio has been an outspoken straight ally for LGBTQ+ people, calling for the inclusion of same-sex couples on the show. He also wants to encourage more young men, including LGBTQ+ people, to dance.

I began by asking Gio what made him want to become a dancer and how he ended up on Strictly?

In Sicily, where I’m from, it wasn’t considered normal for a boy to want to dance. I moved on my own to Bologna to train full time. It was tough, but it was the best decision I ever made. I went on to compete in competitions around the world and in 2012 I won the Italian Championships. It was in 2015 that I got the call for Strictly – a total dream come true and something I still have to pinch myself that I get to do. It’s been the culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication. I hope to stay on the show until my legs don’t work!



Is there any chance we might see you working with a male partner on Strictly?

I would love that! I thought Katya [Jones] and Nicola [Adams] were brilliant last season. It’s such a shame they didn’t get to continue, as I think they would have gone really far in the competition. As a professional dancer, I welcome the technical challenge of dancing with a male partner. It changes the dynamic and, of course, the execution of the steps – that’s exciting. I don’t know what the big bosses have in store for this year, but I am definitely up for it!