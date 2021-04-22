Ginny Lemon talks life post-Drag Race UK and how she plans to challenge the music industry with her “ditties”

“I need to give you some salacious gossip! ‘RuPaul fisted me and I loved it,'” jokes Ginny Lemon. We’re speaking with the Worcester drag queen and singer-songwriter just a few weeks after the Drag Race UK season two finale, which saw Lawrence Chaney conquer over Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce as the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. While the season was undeniably one of the franchise’s greatest (see our ranking of all seasons here, yes, this is shameless plug) and boasted a plethora of gag-worthy moments like no other, none can possibly compare to Ginny’s infamous exit. During her first (and only) time in the bottom two, the star denied RuPaul the chance to utter her dreaded “sashay away” exit line as she departed the stage mere seconds into the song. It was a Drag Race first.

GOOD NEWS ALERT: Ginny is continuing to exhibit the aforementioned icon behaviour in the outside world as a musician with her distinctive vocals and experimental slash psychedelic sound, which was first showcased during her memorable guest spot on The X Factor. A string of releases, including I’m So Offended and I Am Over My Overdraft, will be included on her brand new project, Ginny Lemon’s Tonic. “For this particular album, I love working with my voice as an instrument. I quite like harmonies that are a bit off and keys that are a bit sharp,” Ginny tells GAY TIMES over Zoom. “That’s my instrument and I have control over it, so I want to be honest with my voice. So, if some of it sounds jarring or it’s a bit off, that’s all intentional.”

Ginny’s material is far from what’s breaking through in the mainstream right now, let alone what you’d come to expect from a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but she’s determined to make music that “challenges” the norm. Is there anyone out there like Ginny Lemon? The answer is – in the word(s) of Michelle Visage – “no!” Read ahead for our full interview with Ginny, in which she spills the T about life post-Drag Race, her music career and how she’s adapting to her newfound success. She also provides us with a track-by-track commentary of some of her best anthems (so far), including her infectious tribute to Cilla Black and her ode to Burnt Pizza & Strange Penises. Enjoy!

Update me, Ginny Lemon! What’s life been like since making herstory as the first ever contestant to exit a lip-sync on RuPaul’s Drag Race?

The past couple of weeks have been, for me as an artist, really interesting. For me as an individual, very tough. We were promised the world; that all these amazing things would happen, and they haven’t. What do you do with all that energy? Where do you go with all that? I wanna go out and meet people – do shows! We can’t, because of this situation, which is fair enough. But, how do I process that? How does that work? What do I do now? Do I get another job? Do I wait for another couple of weeks until I can work? So, it’s been very confusing, but also amazing at the same time. Obviously, I’ve gone from zero to hero, so I’m really happy with the public response and how I came across. I set myself a couple of goals and I achieved them. I just think it’s so sad that I haven’t been able to get out there, meet people and perform, do what I do best, really. We’ve all been cooped up for so long and for me, Drag Race and corona will always be intertwined. I don’t know if Ru is the visual embodiment of the coronavirus in my head, I’m not sure. I felt like, ‘Ooh, Drag Race is over, maybe lockdown would be over?’ but that didn’t quite happen. I’ll never be able to separate them.

Thanks to Drag Race, you’ve been catapulted to international fame and your iconic moments have been plastered all over social media – how are you dealing with that, personally?

I feel like I should’ve thought it through a bit more! I didn’t quite understand. Because Drag Race isn’t at the forefront of… It’s not my go-to watch. I know it exists and I’ve enjoyed it as a format in the past, and it’s obviously a great platform, but I didn’t really think about the effects of what it would actually be like. It’s absolutely fucking mad. Your phone pops off. You tweet something and then it’s a news article the next day. It’s like I’ve downloaded a new app. People are also talking to me, people I admire. It’s so strange, but at the same time I’m like, ‘How am I gonna pay my rent?’ I’d love to reply to all of you, but I’ve got to pay the rent. It’s pretty high up there! The best example for me is, the only time I leave the house is to go to the supermarket or for a walk and I get people running up to me. It’s something that I did such a long time ago. The fact that everyone has seen it now, and we’re still in the same lockdown situation, I can’t get my head around it. I was expecting to do my thing and carry on as normal, now nothing is normal! What have I done?

That’s what happens when you’re at the forefront of one of the most iconic and controversial moments on reality television…

They wanted an icon, and an icon they got! Whether they can handle an icon is a different story! Imagine if I put the effort in?

You are universally beloved by the fandom. Is there a person out there who dislikes Ginny Lemon?

It’s illegal! It’s a new proclamation that I’ll be putting in. I think people are very entitled to dislike me. It’s been amazing to have such a positive reaction, because it’s just not something that I was expecting. After The X Factor, I was seen as a bit of a joke, a scary joke. I just expected the public to be very dismissive and cruel, but they weren’t. That, for me, was the biggest shock. I was not expecting such an overwhelming sense of love. I still feel it now. I was expecting hate, but love was much more of a shock. I do not condone any online bullying, I think it’s absolutely disgusting. But at the same time, people are entitled to their own opinion. I remember watching the BenDeLaCreme series when she was first on it, and I remember getting absolutely riled! I took to the internet and ranted like an absolute nana because I was so passionate about the show. That’s what is great about the show, fans love it and they’re so passionate. But, I just wish there was a bit more consideration for the individual behind the character that you supposedly adore. Yeah, I can go on Twitter and make ridiculous tweets, but there is a person behind that. You have to accept that a lot of it is drag and make-believe, and some of it is mixed in. One of the hardest things that I’ve had to handle is revealing the mask. People didn’t know Ginny. I would show up and leave in the face. So, people recognising me out of drag, I was not prepared for that. That’s the bit I didn’t think about the most.