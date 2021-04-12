Gigi Goode spills the T on Drag Race’s Madonna Rusical, including unaired scenes and that Jan meme

Gigi Goode has reflected on the iconic Madonna Rusical from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12.

The drag entertainer, who placed runner-up on the season behind Jaida Essence Hall, joins Associate Editor Sam Damshenas and Fashion Editor Umar Sarwar on the latest episode of Snatched! – a GAY TIMES original podcast about all-things Drag Race.

This week, Sam and Umar spill the T on some of the most sickening Rusicals throughout Drag Race’s 13-year herstory, including Glamazonian Airways (season 7), Kardashian: The Musical (season 9) and, of course, Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical.

Sam and Umar name their top five Rusicals, before Gigi makes a special guest appearance to chat about her impersonation of Unapologetic-era Madonna, in which she snagged her third maxi-challenge win (out of four), and that legendary reaction from Jan.

“The first thing I did was turn to look at Jan’s face. The first thing! It wasn’t when I was announced the winner, it was when she was announced safe,” says Gigi.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh my god, look at Jan’s face immediately.’ My second thought was, ‘Wait, that means I probably won?’ The picture is burned into everyone’s memory, but I remember seeing that face in person from 10 feet away.”

Gigi also reveals some behind-the-scenes moments from the Rusical that failed to make the Drag Race edit, and names her favourite ever Rusical (other than Madonna, duh). There’s a lot of T here.

Snatched! is available on all streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can listen to the latest episode, The Unauthorized Rusical Recap with Gigi Goode, below.