GAY TIMES relaunches MediaWatch as new podcast series hosted by Shahmir Sanni

GAY TIMES is proud to announce the return of MediaWatch more than 12 years after the final column was printed in GAY TIMES Magazine.

The monthly feature ran in GAY TIMES Magazine from 1984 to 2008, analysing and critiquing the way the mainstream press were reporting on LGBTQ+ issues.

GAY TIMES has refreshed the MediaWatch format as a new GAY TIMES Original Podcast Series which will be hosted by Shahmir Sanni.

“We have seen a clear onslaught from the British press on our community,” says Shahmir Sanni.

“I’m proud and excited to be joining the UK’s most exciting LGBTQ+ media platform in fighting that disinformation, but also in platforming the voices of the people and stories that deserve it.”

Episodes will be released bi-weekly starting from today (19 May) for a six-part run.