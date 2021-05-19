GAY TIMES relaunches MediaWatch as new podcast series hosted by Shahmir Sanni

GAY TIMES is proud to announce the return of MediaWatch more than 12 years after the final column was printed in GAY TIMES Magazine.
The monthly feature ran in GAY TIMES Magazine from 1984 to 2008, analysing and critiquing the way the mainstream press were reporting on LGBTQ+ issues.
GAY TIMES has refreshed the MediaWatch format as a new GAY TIMES Original Podcast Series which will be hosted by Shahmir Sanni.
“We have seen a clear onslaught from the British press on our community,” says Shahmir Sanni.
“I’m proud and excited to be joining the UK’s most exciting LGBTQ+ media platform in fighting that disinformation, but also in platforming the voices of the people and stories that deserve it.”
Episodes will be released bi-weekly starting from today (19 May) for a six-part run.
“Considering the increased levels of transphobia, racism and bigotry that are abundant in parts of the mainstream media, it was vital we brought back MediaWatch to call out this disinformation and discrimination,” says Lewis Corner, Editorial Director of GAY TIMES.
“Shahmir Sanni is a crucial voice in the community who uses his platform to unapologetically tackle hate and prejudice in the media. There is no-one better to lead this refreshed version of MediaWatch for a new generation of LGBTQ+ people.”
For the first episode of MediaWatch, Shahmir is joined by Jamie Windust to speak about how the press have reported on the UK Government’s ongoing delay in banning conversion therapy.
MediaWatch is available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
The original MediaWatch column was written by Terry Sanderson for its full 24-year run in GAY TIMES Magazine.