GAY TIMES Honours 2020 to celebrate LGBTQ+ excellence of the past 12 months

Although the events of this year means we can’t celebrate LGBTQ+ excellence together in the way we’d want to, there was no way we were willing to let this moment past without recognising some truly inspiring individuals and organisations.

GAY TIMES Honours 2020 will return for a fourth year, with Honourees to be announced across our social and digital channels on 25-26 November.

We will be spotlighting remarkable people who work within our community, as well individuals across music, drag, sports and television.

Despite not being able to safely do the big event we had initially started to plan back in January, the very core of what GAY TIMES Honours stands for still remains; celebrating people and organisations that have had a profound impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ people in the past 12 months.

This year’s virtual celebration will coincide with the release of our Winter 2020/21 issue of GAY TIMES Magazine, where some of our Honourees will feature on the cover.

Every single Honouree has a feature inside the new issue where we speak to them about the joys and challenges of their work – particularly during this incredibly uncertain year.

The full list of GAY TIMES Honours 2020 being handed out are as follows: