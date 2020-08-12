GAY TIMES Group announces official launch of in-house creative agency GTX

GAY TIMES Group is pleased to announce the official launch of their in-house creative agency; GTX.

The agency will specialise in delivering industry-leading strategy, content and experiential production that directly connects with LGBTQ+ and global audiences.

With over 40 years experience in queer storytelling that has amassed the largest online LGBTQ+ following, GTX harnesses the power of the Group’s successes – presenting a unique opportunity for brands to genuinely connect with queer voices and audiences through five key brand pillars:

AUTHENTICITY

GAY TIMES Group has over 40 years of experience in cutting through LGBTQ+ media and has accrued a global media portfolio and audience. GTX was conceived to legitimise brand relationships with LGBTQ+ audiences, creating campaigns, content and experiences that audiences genuinely want to consume.

CONTENT

Through unparalleled access and insight from its global audience, GTX offers agency-created content and production that is powered by culture and trends audiences on a global scale. Conceived in 2019, GTX has worked with Skittles on their Pride 2020 strategy including a mini documentary and asset suite for Switchboard. Other content projects include storytelling for Coca-Cola’s Rainbow Laces and GSK on a branded content initiative to celebrate their commitment to LGBTQ+ community.

COMMUNITY TALENT

Unique to GTX is its LGBTQ+ talent pool. Each campaign is crafted with creative and strategic talent that fully understands the themes of the content and what the campaign should explore. GTX offers a credible solution to brands who don’t fully understand LGBTQ+ communities, aiding in project cut-through and ensuring that tone of voice is genuine from inception.

EXPERIENCE

GTX also conceived the GAY TIMES Honours at Magazine London. The event transformed the annual awards concept into a seven-figure event with immersive installation areas, headline performances and international talent for the LGBTQ+ community. In addition, they also produced and managed events across Europe as part of W Hotel’s Queer Me Out programme to engage LGBTQ+ travellers.

AUDIENCE

GTX offers unprecedented access to its LGBTQ+ audience platforms, placing campaigns directly into the lives of those it is envisioned to impact. GAY TIMES’ flagship magazine, audience-leading social channels, growing global platforms including a Spanish-speaking off-shoot and membership programme GAYTIMES+ present an array of access points for its brand partners.