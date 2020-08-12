GAY TIMES Group announces official launch of in-house creative agency GTX

GAY TIMES Group is pleased to announce the official launch of their in-house creative agency; GTX.
The agency will specialise in delivering industry-leading strategy, content and experiential production that directly connects with LGBTQ+ and global audiences.
With over 40 years experience in queer storytelling that has amassed the largest online LGBTQ+ following, GTX harnesses the power of the Group’s successes – presenting a unique opportunity for brands to genuinely connect with queer voices and audiences through five key brand pillars:
AUTHENTICITY
GAY TIMES Group has over 40 years of experience in cutting through LGBTQ+ media and has accrued a global media portfolio and audience. GTX was conceived to legitimise brand relationships with LGBTQ+ audiences, creating campaigns, content and experiences that audiences genuinely want to consume.
CONTENT
Through unparalleled access and insight from its global audience, GTX offers agency-created content and production that is powered by culture and trends audiences on a global scale. Conceived in 2019, GTX has worked with Skittles on their Pride 2020 strategy including a mini documentary and asset suite for Switchboard. Other content projects include storytelling for Coca-Cola’s Rainbow Laces and GSK on a branded content initiative to celebrate their commitment to LGBTQ+ community.
COMMUNITY TALENT
Unique to GTX is its LGBTQ+ talent pool. Each campaign is crafted with creative and strategic talent that fully understands the themes of the content and what the campaign should explore. GTX offers a credible solution to brands who don’t fully understand LGBTQ+ communities, aiding in project cut-through and ensuring that tone of voice is genuine from inception.
EXPERIENCE
GTX also conceived the GAY TIMES Honours at Magazine London. The event transformed the annual awards concept into a seven-figure event with immersive installation areas, headline performances and international talent for the LGBTQ+ community. In addition, they also produced and managed events across Europe as part of W Hotel’s Queer Me Out programme to engage LGBTQ+ travellers.
AUDIENCE
GTX offers unprecedented access to its LGBTQ+ audience platforms, placing campaigns directly into the lives of those it is envisioned to impact. GAY TIMES’ flagship magazine, audience-leading social channels, growing global platforms including a Spanish-speaking off-shoot and membership programme GAYTIMES+ present an array of access points for its brand partners.
GTX is headed up by Josh Fletcher, the company’s ECD, who has worked closely on all GAY TIMES campaigns.
Fletcher says, “We translate brand strengths and pillars into strategy and campaigns that resonate with our community, with the added bonus that we also have an audience to serve the content and then analyse perception or sentiment. Our goal is to give brands and their agencies the ability to confidently explore topic areas that are often mis or under represented.”
Tag Warner, GAY TIMES Group CEO, adds, “GTX is a pivotal part of GAY TIMES Group for our B2B market.
“While there are a number of specialist LGBTQ+ consultancies, LGBTQ+ media partners and standard creative agencies – only GAY TIMES Group is able to deliver a direct media connection to our worlds #1 audience, as well as powerful insights and world-leading creative services.
“GTX allows us to become the only true full-stack provider of LGBTQ+ services across B2B and B2C.”
GTX is offering free intro sessions for brands or agencies who want to discuss their challenges or ambitions around LGBTQ+ advertising. For more information, please contact georgie.framptom@gaytimes.co.uk.