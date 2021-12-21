Gay man fatally shot and killed in unprovoked brutal attack

Suraj Mahadeva, a 26 year-old Filipino and Sri Lankan man, was shot in the head outside his friend’s Palmer Square home.

On December 11th, Mahadeva was tragically killed last week in the early hours of the morning.

The Chicago Police Department has not issued any information on a potential suspect or additional news on who the suspect could be.

A memorial was held for the 26 year-old on December 16. Over 100 people attended the memorial to pay tribute to Mahadeva at the Halsted LGBTQ Community Center in Chicago.

Mahadeva – whose name means “Rising Sun” – was described by a friend as a “beautiful, brilliant person” and “effervescent”.

“Suraj Mahadeva lost his life as the result of a shooting in Palmer Square, Chicago. I really can’t stress this enough, but Suraj was one of the best people I knew.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Mahadeva’s honour by his cousin Anika Mahadeva and friend Christina Buckler.

“He cherished his family and friends, and showed his love by cooking to nourish their mind and body. He really cared about helping others and it showed in his work and passions. Suraj was a dedicated medical clinician at a dermatology office in which he was aspiring to become a physician’s assistant.

“He was passionate about his Sri Lankan and Filipino cultural heritage and was an active member in both the Asian and LGBTQ community,” the page reads.