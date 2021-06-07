Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner seemingly comes out: “Time isn’t straight and neither am I”

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner ushered in Pride Month with a bold and inclusive message that has left fans talking.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the British actress wrote: “It’s mothaf*cking pride month babaaaaaaaayyyyy”, alongside numerous LGBTQ+ Pride stickers that ranged from “Bi Pride” to “Move I’m Gay.”

Soon after uploading her story fans took notice of one sticker in particular that read “Time isn’t straight and neither am I”.

Taking to social media, Turner’s followers showcased their support of the actress who seemingly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

One fan wrote: “Sophie Turner confirmed Bi??? Happy Pride I love it!”

SOPHIE TURNER CONFIRMED BI??? HAPPY PRIDE I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/dA42TIVLdm — mollie (@whoisspiderman) June 1, 2021

Another user tweeted: “Sophie Turner said I respect the straight community but it ain’t me”

SOPHIE TURNER SAID I RESPECT THE STRAIGHT COMMUNITY BUT IT AINT ME pic.twitter.com/gRqgrhxkL5 — lys (@wondrouslyswift) June 1, 2021

This isn’t the first time that 25-year-old talent has discussed her sexuality publicly.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, the actress opened up about experimenting with her sexuality.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she said. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know.

“I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

In regards to the “girls” part of that sentence, Turner added: “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

The miracles of Pride Month keep on giving y’all.