Gabriel Boric wins Chile’s presidential election in huge moment for LGBTQ+ rights

Gabriel Boric has pledged to fight for the “privileges of the few” in a historic win as the country’s youngest president-elect.

On Sunday (December 19), Boric comfortably won the second-round presidential election with 56 per cent of the votes falling in his favour, compared to his right-wing political opponent, José Antonio Kast, who took 44.2 per cent.

The 35-year-old politician, who will be sworn in on 11 March next year, promised a future of change for the country.

“I am going to be the president of all Chileans,” Boric said in a televised interview as reported by Reuters. “I am going to do my best to get on top of this tremendous challenge.”

Throughout his campaign, Boric petitioned in favour of addressing issues that impact the LGBTQ+ community such as gender equality, reproductive rights and abortion rules. The 35-year-old also pledged to improve inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community.

The president-elect has also proposed an overhaul of the country’s economy calling for a pension model that is not privatised and has higher payouts.

“Men and women of Chile, I accept this mandate humbly and with a tremendous sense of responsibility because we are standing on the shoulders of giants,” Boric told voters.

“I know that the future of our country will be at stake next year. That is why I want to promise you that I will be a president who will take care of democracy and not jeopardise it, a president who listens more than he speaks, who seeks unity, who looks after people’s daily needs, and who fights hard against the privileges of the few and who works every day for Chilean families.”

The response to Boric’s win has been overwhelmingly positive. Movilh, a Chilean LGBTQ rights group tweeted: “Chile has spoken. Congratulations president Gabriel Boric. Democracy, equality, justice and discrimination advances.”

Emilia Schneider, Chile’s first openly transgender elected official, showed support for Boric online.

“Hope always defeats fear,” tweeted Schneider. “We are going to need the same organization and commitment that we showed in this second round (of the election) to defend a transformative government.”