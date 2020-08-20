From “little ol’ Ramseur” to Drag Race: How Heidi N Closet became one of the franchise’s most beloved queens

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for you – what has it been like to make your television debut, on the Olympics of Drag to boot, and experience a huge rise to fame during a global pandemic?

Getting on RuPaul’s Drag Race has been a goal of mine for many years, and to have made it feels incredible, but with it happening during this pandemic, I am a little sad that I haven’t been able to experience the typical RuGirl lifestyle. But, I do know that I have been fortunate during this time, as well as being a light for many during this craziness.

What are you looking forward to the most about living the “typical RuGirl lifestyle” when it’s safe to do so?

I’m really looking forward to travelling and seeing the world because I’ve never really travelled before. My first time on a plane was to go film the show! I’m also really looking forward to meeting all the fans that have shown me so much love and support on this journey. Oh, and to try many types of food.

How have you adapted to the new digital age for online performances, especially as a drag queen?

I feel like all of this has pushed entertainers, myself included, out of our comfort zone and really think outside of the box. I think once everything goes back to normal there will still be digital shows to help reach people that are not able to get out, but also reinvigorate all of us once we are able to get back to the stage.

What have you learnt about Heidi N Closet throughout lockdown?

I’ve learned that I am a lot more capable of doing things on my own than I ever thought. I never thought I would be putting on shows in my basement, creating a stage, as well as lighting cues! I’ve basically been putting on a full production by myself.

How are you keeping connected with the rest of the season 12 cast during this time?

We actually have a group chat that we all message on a nearly daily basis called ‘The Season 12 Hoes.’ It’s helped us all keep in touch and keep up with what we’ve been up to, and just to support one other.

You were so well received on Drag Race season 12, so much so that you were awarded the title of Miss Congeniality – going into the show, did you expect to become such a huge fan-favourite?

Honestly, going into the competition I was so nervous of how I would be received by fans because we have seen it time and time again that queens of colour, as well as pageant queens, are not as well received as others. Being both, I was very well aware that there was a chance that I would not be well received. Fortunately, people were able to see who I am and fell in love with the person I am.

RuPaul was also a big fan of yours, despite wanting to change your name! What was it like to have such immense support from a drag icon?

RuPaul has been someone I looked up to for many years, and to have received such support from her absolutely means the world to me. I honestly didn’t realise how well we got along until other queens pointed it out to me! Every time we would talk, it was like talking to that one good Judy that you go to when you need some advice.

Not only are you Miss Congeniality and beloved by RuPaul, but you have an admirer in Rihanna! Have either of you exchanged words yet?

No, we have not exchanged pleasantries yet, but fingers crossed one day we will! I’ve been a big fan of her for many years. Her music was some of the first I ever performed, and when I was in high school in a dance company called Catalyst Dance Company, I did a same-sex hip-hop and ballroom number to Pon De Replay. It was very scandalous for little ol’ Ramseur at the time.