From Drag Race UK to Celebs on the Farm: Cheryl Hole is one versatile diva

Although Cheryl Hole welcomes her instantly iconic “I’m ready for another week of me doing mediocre” slogan from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which makes the rounds every Monday on Twitter (without fail), the dancing diva of Essex is determined to show the world that she’s a mothertucking star. Following her run on the first season of the aforementioned drag competition in 2019 (honestly, what is time?), Cheryl has cemented her status as one of the supreme queens in Britain with appearances on BBC Breakfast, Celebrity Juice and Netflix, plus a podcast dedicated to the fiercest girl-groups in herstory.

Now, Cheryl is ditching her high glamour lifestyle for the rural countryside in the third season of Celebs on the Farm, which will see the fan-favourite entertainer faceplanting the mud in high-drag, milking cows and riding alpacas. Honestly, what more could you want from British TV? Ahead of Cheryl’s debut on the series, we caught up with the diva to discuss her foray into farm life, who she’s rooting for on Drag Race UK season two and how queer talent is taking over the UK.

Hi Cheryl! How’s lockdown three treating you?

Darling, it feels like lockdown 47, but it’s all good. I cannot complain. I think we know the drill now, so I just get excited going to Tesco’s, I’m not going to lie to ya.

Even just leaving the house for 15 minutes feels like an achievement.

Me going on walks I’m like, ‘Ooh, I’m getting my steps in!’

Even though it’s lockdown 47, you’ve been busy! You’ve had projects with Netflix, BBC Breakfast, Celebrity Juice, WWE…

Look, when we first went into lockdown, I was like, ‘I’ve got to keep myself busy no matter what.’ It’s not just for keeping the work coming in, it’s more for my mental state. I like to be busy and I like to be doing something. I just wanna reconnect with everybody and show that I’m still here and I’m still hustlin’. As much as I brand myself the “mediocre queen of Essex,” I’m not as mediocre as people saw on Drag Race.

That quote is still doing the rounds, nearly two years later – I think I see it every Monday?!

There is a Twitter account that tweets it every single Monday! Without fail. That is dedication.

STOP IT. I can see that it’s your WhatsApp picture too, love that.

[Laughs] Can’t be tamed, can’t blamed – in the words of Miley Cyrus.

We need to talk about Celebs on The Farm. Your involvement is giving me very Simple Life vibes, as well as Nikki Grahame when she did her own version.

Princess Nikki! Oh my god, that’s a throwback and a half. When I heard that I was going to be doing this, I was so excited! Look, there are some jobs that aren’t fit for some people. Some people like to stay in their lane, but I’m one of these people who will doing everything once just to say, ‘I’ve done it.’ I’ve never been an outdoorsy diva. I’ve never been an animal lover, really, and I just wanted to challenge myself. But also, prove to everyone that I can do things outside of the world of drag, and just show that I can get stuck in and down to business.

Did you have any reservations beforehand?

No! I am one of these people that will jump in the deep end, I’m far from the shallow now. The more you think about things, you more you talk yourself off the ledge. I think you need to get on with it and realise it’s not that bad and it’s not that deep. So, on day dot, I walked onto that farm in a fully stoned catsuit and I went, ‘Let’s do it girls. Let’s get down to business.’

As the first drag act to be involved in a show like this, how important is it for viewers to see someone like you represented on screen?

There are lots of people that only see drag queens on stage, and lots of people that don’t watch RuPaul’s Drag Race haven’t seen the heart, soul and stories of the queer community. I’m just so excited to share my story and my journey with a brand new audience that have never even heard of me. I do the show predominantly in drag, but a diva needs a day off every once in a while, so there were a few days I did it out of drag. I wanted to do it in drag because it’s ridiculous seeing me in armour drag running around trying to heard sheep, but it also gets me in the zone. I think I needed that when there weren’t any Red Bulls to hand!

Can we expect you to have a farm aesthetic on the series, or is it still classic glitz and glam Cheryl?

I arrived in full drag Cheryl Hole, like I would when I walk on the stage! Then I went, ‘This ain’t gonna work.’ Luckily, I packed practically, but I’m still turning chic farmer looks. You’ve got to remember, the element of drag is there from the neck up. It’s just ridiculous watching me fall flat on my face in mud. You can’t not love that. I just had so much fun! I wasn’t fussed about the pads or the corset. I was enjoying running around in North Yorkshire. I was just so excited to give everything a go and just say, ‘I’ve milked a cow. I’ve heard sheep. I’ve looked after a baby cow. I’ve rode an alpaca.’ Do you know what I mean? It’s things where you can leave and go, ‘I’m probably not gonna do that again, but bloody hell, I did a good job.’