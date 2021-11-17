French dictionary adds non-binary pronouns for the first time

A major French dictionary has made history for including non-binary third-person pronouns iel (singular) and iels (plural) last month.

Le Petit Robert, a mainstream French dictionary, included a listing for iel and iels as: “Third person subject personal pronoun – singular and plural – used to refer to a person of any gender.” It mentions alternative spellings ielle and ielles.

The dictionary’s editorial director, Marie-Hélène Drivaud, spoke to the French LGBTQ magazine TETU onthe inclusion. “We looked at statistics showing that many people were looking up the word ‘iel,’ so we thought it made sense to give them an answer,” Drivaud said.

Le Petit Robert’s director enquired about further inclusive forms iel (such as the object pronoun ellui), however, Drivaud revealed their usage hasn’t “stabilized.”

“The intention is there, notably for other words like ‘celleux’ [for demonstrative pronouns], but it’s still in progress and iel seemed much more frequent than the others,” she said.

However, not everyone has pleased with the integration of the inclusive terms in the dictionary. French politician of La République En Marche, François Jolivet, tweeted condemning the move.

“Le Petit Robert, a dictionary that was thought to be a reference, has just integrated the words “iel, ielle, iels, ielles” on its site. Its authors are therefore activists for a cause that is not at all French: #wokism. I wrote to the Académie française,” Jolivet posted.

While the LGBTQ+ pronouns are yet to be adopted in other French dictionaries, Le Robert’s inclusion is a reminder of how representative language is becoming recognised in the mainstream.