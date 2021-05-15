Frankie Grande, Trixie Mattel and Jazz Jennings to appear at this year’s Taimi Talks event

Taimi Talks are back and the lineup for this year’s festivities is gag-worthy.

The premier live streaming event is set to take place tomorrow (16 May) and feature appearances from popular LGBTQ+ figures in entertainment and culture.

The event is set to cover an array of important LGBTQ+ issues and discuss solutions to challenges that are currently facing the community.

Jazz Jennings, Jake and Hannah Graf, Latrice Royale, Trixie Mattel, and Frankie Grande will all be headling the LGBTQ+ event.

Broadway actor and reality TV personality Frankie Grande will sit down and discuss his experience with addiction and his journey to sobriety.

Jazz Jennings and her brother Sander will discuss their groundbreaking television series, I Am Jazz and the titular star’s trans experience.

Drag Race superstars Trixie Mattel and Latrice Royale will each be showcasing their talents during the event. Trixie is set to give an exclusive performance and interview. Latrice Royale will be giving attendee’s a sickening virtual cooking lesson.

Jack and Hannah Graf will also be hosting a live stream that will explore their groundbreaking career’s, their trans identity and parenthood.

The Head of Global Partnerships at Taimi, Diana Ly, recently opened up about the importance of Taimi Talks in a statement.

“Last year we kicked off Taimi Talls to great success! This year, the event is set to gather really incredible people,” she said.

“I believe that Taimi Talks are exactly what our world needs today to see that there is a bright future, there is a way out, everything will definitely and most certainly be alright.

“As long as we are together as long as we are strong, as long as we are resilient.

Taimi Talks will be going live at 5:00 PM on Sunday 16 May. The event will be available via the Taimi app.

Find out more about the highly anticipated event below.

