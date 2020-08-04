Frank Ocean’s younger brother Ryan Breaux dies in car accident

Ryan Breaux, the 18-year-old brother of Frank Ocean, was killed in a car crash on Sunday (2 August).

According to US Weekly, Breaux and his friend Ezekiel “Zeek” Bishop, 20, died after their car swerved off the road and collided with a tree on Westlake Boulevard, just north of Skeleton Canyon Circle.

In a press release, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred at 1.30am and upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle “engulfed in flames” and the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The car, a Tesla, was also “severley damaged” and “cut in half on impact”.

Shortly after the news broke, family and friends paid their respects on social media including Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris.

“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew,” Brosnan wrote on Instagram. “You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were.

“You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you. Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most, thank you for all the wild nights, thank you for your music and all the late night studio sessions with Fray, thank you for blessing us ALL with your presence on this earth.