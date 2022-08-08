Culture

Frank Ocean fans react to the singer selling £27,000 c**k rings

By Kira Richards

Frank Ocean’s luxury brand, Homer, has dropped a c**k ring that costs over £27,000, and it’s safe to say his fans were left speechless.

Whilst they were expecting new music, Ocean was working on something more NSFW.

The c**k ring, named the XXXL H-Bone Ring, was launched via a pixelated Instagram post.

“Proposing to my gf with the frank ocean c**k ring” one fan tweeted.

Another asked: “Would anybody like to donate me $25K for the Frank Ocean c**k ring?”

It is unclear if the image is Ocean himself.

However, the caption gives photo credits to ‘Frank “PACO” Ocean’.

The c**k ring is a deviation from previous Homer products.

The brand mainly stocks jewellery products including rings, bracelets, earrings and keychains.

But the c**k rings also come with a hefty price tag.

The ring costs a whopping £27,159 and there are five designs to choose from.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news:

 