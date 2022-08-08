Frank Ocean fans react to the singer selling £27,000 c**k rings

Frank Ocean’s luxury brand, Homer, has dropped a c**k ring that costs over £27,000, and it’s safe to say his fans were left speechless.
Whilst they were expecting new music, Ocean was working on something more NSFW.
The c**k ring, named the XXXL H-Bone Ring, was launched via a pixelated Instagram post.
“Proposing to my gf with the frank ocean c**k ring” one fan tweeted.
Another asked: “Would anybody like to donate me $25K for the Frank Ocean c**k ring?”
It is unclear if the image is Ocean himself.
However, the caption gives photo credits to ‘Frank “PACO” Ocean’.
The c**k ring is a deviation from previous Homer products.
The brand mainly stocks jewellery products including rings, bracelets, earrings and keychains.
But the c**k rings also come with a hefty price tag.
The ring costs a whopping £27,159 and there are five designs to choose from.
Fans took to Twitter to react to the news:
