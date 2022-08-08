Frank Ocean fans react to the singer selling £27,000 c**k rings

Frank Ocean’s luxury brand, Homer, has dropped a c**k ring that costs over £27,000, and it’s safe to say his fans were left speechless.

Whilst they were expecting new music, Ocean was working on something more NSFW.

The c**k ring, named the XXXL H-Bone Ring, was launched via a pixelated Instagram post.

“Proposing to my gf with the frank ocean c**k ring” one fan tweeted.

Another asked: “Would anybody like to donate me $25K for the Frank Ocean c**k ring?”

It is unclear if the image is Ocean himself.

However, the caption gives photo credits to ‘Frank “PACO” Ocean’.

The c**k ring is a deviation from previous Homer products.

The brand mainly stocks jewellery products including rings, bracelets, earrings and keychains.

But the c**k rings also come with a hefty price tag.

The ring costs a whopping £27,159 and there are five designs to choose from.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news:

frank ocean selling a cock ring instead of coming out with an album pic.twitter.com/d5EvgCWTVy — Cindy ツ︎ (@cindyg736) August 7, 2022

didn't see "frank ocean $25k cock ring" on the 2022 bingo but here it is — a (@capybarafanclub) August 6, 2022

u may not be able to get a new frank ocean album but u can get a new frank ocean cock ring — ellis (@sum1saiditinnit) August 7, 2022

Ouuu Frank Ocean trending. Let’s see what this is about. Maybe new music? pic.twitter.com/EHcw9jbOS4 — Chris Gray (@CGrayNoCliche) August 7, 2022

babe what’s wrong? why aren’t you wearing your $25,000 cock ring designed by frank ocean? pic.twitter.com/AQqcUtA6fw — joshua gutterman tranen (@jdgtranen) August 7, 2022

proposing to my gf with the frank ocean cock ring — kirb (@kirbstuds) August 7, 2022

speechless as i open instagram to see frank ocean dropped a cock ring before a new album — Josh 🌐 (@chiIdishsadbino) August 6, 2022

Babe wake up new frank ocean cock ring just dropped — 🤓Euh En faite Army of Darkness c'est pas E.D 3 c' (@MalikDiscoRemix) August 6, 2022

Where can I get the frank ocean cock ring? (It’s for a friend) — Esey🕴🏿 (@eseysworld) August 8, 2022