Frank Ocean confirmed to headline Coachella 2023

Coachella organisers have confirmed Frank Ocean as the headliner for their 2023 festival.

The R&B visionary was originally set to headline the 2020 event with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott until concerns over the coronavirus pandemic forced their plans to come to a halt.

In an interview with the LA Times, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett said Ocean was lined up for a 2022 comeback. Due to scheduling conflicts, however, he’ll headline the following year.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about,” said Tollett.

In the same interview, Tollett confirmed that Rage Against the Machine and Scott will return to headline in 2022, as well as rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Tollett also revealed that more than half of those who purchased tickets for the 2020 festival requested refunds when it was postponed in March 2020.

“I joked that we did too good of a job on refunds. I understand you want your refund,” explained Tollett. “You’ve got your hotel, your airfare, all your stuff. Tickets are the smallest of it all, actually.”

Although Ocean hasn’t released a studio album since his critically-acclaimed 2016 release Blonde, he’s shared a string of singles including last year’s Dear April and Cayendo, as well as 2019’s In My Room ad DHL.

The next Coachella festival will take place 15-17 April and 22-24 April in 2022.