Former Bake Off winner John Whaite to compete in Strictly’s first all-male pairing

John Whaite will make history as one half of Strictly Come Dancing’s first-ever same-sex partnership.
The news of Whaite joining the British TV show was announced on BBC Radio 2. The former Bake Off star will become the fourth celebrity announced to be joining Strictly Come Dancing.
Whaite, who says he was “born to be on the dance floor”, will make TV history as part of the first all-male pairing.
Speaking on to Matt Lucas on Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the new contestant revealed he was feeling “nervous” for the new series which will return in Autumn.
“I am so excited! I’m very, very nervous. I’m actually shaking inside,” he said.
Adding: “I was born to be on that dancefloor. I’m going to have to be taken off kicking and screaming every week.”
In an official statement, the TV presenter added more details about the upcoming series.
“I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth,” he said.
“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”
Last year, Olympic double-gold medalist Nicola Adams appeared on the eighteenth series of the infamous British dancing competition.
Adams will also be making an impact as she will be paired with a same-sex dance partner. This is the first time a same-sex couple will feature long-term on the dance show.
Speaking to the BBC, Adams said she was “really excited” to be joining the series: “I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance floor.”
Although her dance partner has not been revealed, the Olympian is optimistic about the pairing.
“I wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”
Adams won two gold medals in her Olympic career. Snagging a gold during the London 2012 Olympics and again in Rio 2016. The boxer held the WBO female flyweight title and retired undefeated in 2019.
