Former Bake Off winner John Whaite to compete in Strictly’s first all-male pairing

John Whaite will make history as one half of Strictly Come Dancing’s first-ever same-sex partnership.

The news of Whaite joining the British TV show was announced on BBC Radio 2. The former Bake Off star will become the fourth celebrity announced to be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

Whaite, who says he was “born to be on the dance floor”, will make TV history as part of the first all-male pairing.

Speaking on to Matt Lucas on Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the new contestant revealed he was feeling “nervous” for the new series which will return in Autumn.

“I am so excited! I’m very, very nervous. I’m actually shaking inside,” he said.

Adding: “I was born to be on that dancefloor. I’m going to have to be taken off kicking and screaming every week.”

In an official statement, the TV presenter added more details about the upcoming series.

“I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth,” he said.

“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”