Footballer Jahmal Howlett-Mundle opens up about “overwhelming” coming out journey

Football star Jahmal Howlett-Mundle has opened up about his life after coming out in a new interview.

Speaking with The Athletic, the Sheppey United player discussed the impact that his journey has had on the LGBTQ+ community.

“The encouragement I received from teammates and staff got me a lot of attention I didn’t expect,” he said.

“I didn’t realise the impact it could have. It’s overwhelming, but the amount of beautiful messages I’ve had and the conversation since, I’m really glad I did it.

“I convinced myself it would be easier to expect a negative reaction rather than a positive one – if I expect something negative then at least what I thought it would be.”

The 24-year-old went on to say that even though he was scared to come out he’s in the “best place” he’s ever been.

“I didn’t expect to be in the position I am now, which is incredible,” he exclaimed.

Alongside the massive amounts of support from fans and his peers, Howlett-Mundle has also been subjected to criticism.

“Abuse will come. Unfortunately, That’s part and parcel of the game. I’m at a stage where I won’t react and it won’t get under my skin if this happens,” he said.