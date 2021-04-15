Fivel Stewart offers a season four filming update for Atypical fans

Atypical fans get ready because here’s another update on the beloved Netflix series.

Stewart took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update on the series. The star revealed it was her last day filming on the set.

“Today is my last day filming atypical. (you’ll love this season.. I promise). I can’t even express how much this show has been and will forever be a staple in my life,” she wrote.

Fans animatedly replied to the 24-year-old in the comments of the post. One user commented: “No stop I’m gonna cry no please no” in all caps.

Another user thanked the star for the on-screen representation Stewart ofered with her relationship with fellow character Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine). “Atypical is very special! Izzie is in our hearts!” the post read.

Atypical cast member Jenna Boyd also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the series. Boyd is seen together with actor Keir Gilchrist who plays the main role of Sam Gardner.

The star captioned the image “A very sweet end to a very sweet journey” and tagged Atypical in the post.