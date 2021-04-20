14 fierce queens we need to see on Drag Race’s International All Stars

Gigi Goode (Drag Race season 12)

Original Placement: 2nd/3rd

Challenge Wins: 4

I’m That Bitch. Maria the Robot. Madonna: The Unauthorised Rusical. The runways! Thanks to her impeccable run on Drag Race season 12, Gigi Goode boasts several iconic moments to her name. Although Jaida Essence Hall snatched the crown at the last minute, Gigi solidified her reputation as one of the fiercest queens ever as she became the first to win Snatch Game, the Ball Challenge and the Rusical in a single season. That’s a big deal! In the year since she stomped onto our screens, Gigi has slain the world of fashion with numerous editorials (including one for GAY TIMES, check that out here) and collaborated with Rihanna for her 2020 SavagexFenty show. But, is it time for Gigi to return to the fold? “I had no interest in doing All Stars, and then I was kind of shocked and surprised at how many people wanted to see me there. The thing is, I want to do All Stars, but only after my drag has evolved and changed,” she told us last year. “I don’t want to do All Stars 6 and I’m probably not going to do All Stars 7. I want to wait until I’m a different drag queen, do you know what I mean?” She didn’t say anything about International All Stars though, huh?