Fate of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK confirmed by BBC Three

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK appears to be getting a fourth season as the BBC just opened applications for hopeful queens wanting to compete.

In a clip shared to the BBC Three Twitter account, RuPaul announces that casting is “now underway” and encourages queens to apply.

“If you think you got what it takes to be the UK’s next drag superstar,” the Drag Race host says, “well, I want to hear from you.”

Queens wanting to try out for the show have a deadline of 10 November 2021 to register their interest.

The official casting website says: “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is now casting for Series 4!

“Summon all your Big Drag Energy to show BBC3 and Mama Ru that you have what it takes to be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar!”

This appears to confirm that the show will remain on BBC Three for the upcoming season, though not much else is known about the new instalment.

The message to potential applicants ends with RuPaul’s classic line, “Good luck, and DON’T F*CK IT UP!”

The current season premiered on 23 September and sees 12 queens battling it out for the crown.

RuPaul was left unimpressed by the queens in the season’s latest episode.

“Ladies, brace yourselves because Drag Race is about to get real,” she tells them. “These commercials this week weren’t cohesive. Everyone was shouting and there was no originality there.”

No one wins the challenge to design a “Draglexa” personal assistant, marking a first in the UK franchise.

RuPaul adds: “They were all what we’ve seen before. So, I’m disappointed. I’m really, really disappointed. Y’all are playing it safe! That’s not how you become the UK’s next Drag Superstar!”

Calling all UK queens, casting for #DragRaceUK Series 4 is now open! pic.twitter.com/tMB2ijeev2 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) October 27, 2021

After hearing the queens out, she asks the infamous “Who should go home tonight?” question.

Ella Vaday and Scarlett both choose Charity to get the boot, Kitty says Vanity Milan and the remainder of the queens go with Scarlett.

Scarlett doesn’t want to talk with the queens during Untucked and, after they all begin to tell her what they dislike about her as a group in what made for some very uncomfortable viewing, she eventually walks off the set in a moment of sadness and frustration.

RuPaul then reveals that Charity and Scarlett will be lip-syncing against each other for the second week in a row.

After a camp performance of Big Spender by Dame Shirley Bassey, Charity is given the pork chop and sent home.

“I’m really proud to be representing alternative drag,” she says in her final confessional. “I’m happy with everything I’ve done here. I just hope there’s somebody out there who sees themselves in me, and can be inspired by what I have brought to the show.”

Next week’s episode will see the queens partake in the reading challenge before the highly anticipated Snatch Game.

Season three of Drag Race UK is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Applications to season four can be submitted here.

