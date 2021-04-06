The Aces guitarist, Katie Henderson, publicly came out as gay last year and fans are celebrating the band’s pro-LGBTQ+ post.

The band’s official TikTok account recently shared a video captioned: “When you’re the third member of The Aces to come out”.

The post featured Henderson acknowledging the camera as a popular cheering sound effect was played over the video.

Hailing from Ohio, The Aces are a four-piece band made up of sister Cristal and Alisa Ramirez, Katie Henderson and McKenna Petty.

The band grew to popularity following their breakout debut record When My Heart Felt Volcanic and received praise for their sophomore album Under My Influence.

“It doesn’t matter what your sexuality is, it’s just a story of unrequited love,” lead singer Cristal Ramirez told GAY TIMES last year.

Both band members Cristal and Alisa identify as queer with Katie becoming the third member of the band to identify as LGBTQ+.

Last year the guitar shared a moving social media post explaining her sexuality and that she had to “deal with things” and admitted she “never really wanted to do some big post on Instagram” but opted to share her story in the hopes it could help others.

“For those who didn’t know, I’m gay!” the artist posted. “This is something I’ve always known about myself. Growing up, I wanted to feel like “everyone else” did. Especially because I grew up religious, where being gay or acting on it was a huge “No”.

“I felt a lot of fear for my future. But my amazing family and friends have always loved and supported me, have helped me get here, and reiterated that love is always the most important.”

Henderson added: “The church I grew up in doesn’t approve of this and/or my actions. And some who maybe aren’t religious don’t like that I still go to church which [… ] is why I think it took me so long to come out.

“It seems everyone has an opinion on your life and how you’re supposed to live it, I don’t have it all figured out, I’m figuring out life like everyone else. what I do know is I feel more peace and confidence when I am honest, and 100% being my authentic self. It took me a while to get here, but I’m HERE. And couldn’t be happier.”