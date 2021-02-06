Fans of music icon SOPHIE campaign to get planet renamed in her honour

“Her fans would love to pay homage by having her name be remembered […]and for her influence to continue to flourish for years to come.”

Fans are coming together to honour the late SOPHIE by getting NASA to name a planet after the legendary producer.

The petition, which was created by fan Chrisitan Arroyo, calls on the scientists at NASA to rename the planet TOI 1338 b.

In the description of the petition, Arroyo explains the similarities TOI 1338 b and SOPHIE’s Oil of Every Pearl’s UnInsides album cover.

It has reached over 70,000 signatures with a goal of 150,000 in total.

“When artist renditions of TOI 1338 b […] were featured in the press following the 235th American Astronomical Society meeting in Honolulu, many fans noticed the similarities between the interpretations and the aesthetic sense of SOPHIE’s visual work, specifically the cover for her 2018 album Oil of Every Pearl’s UnInsides,

“I am requesting, at the discretion of the incredible scientists who discovered the planet, that TOI 1338 b be named in honour of the great LGBT+ influence, SOPHIE,” Arroyo states.

“Her fans would love to pay homage by having her name be remembered in this way and for her influence to continue to flourish for years to come,” the description concluded.

Fans and SOPHIE’s industry peers like Charli XCX have also shared the petition.

The British singer – who collaborated with the late pioneer on tracks such as Trophy, Out of My Head and Vroom Vroom – recently shared a powerful tribute on her social media accounts.

“It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life,” wrote Charli.