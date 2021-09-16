Harry Styles gagged fans when he flew a Pride flag on tour wearing an outfit reminiscent of LGBTQ+ icon Elton John’s style.
Performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on 15 September, the former One Direction star continued his Love On Tour shows in support of his latest album, Fine Line.
During the concert, he did a performance of Treat People with Kindness, a song that some have seen as a nod to the LGBTQ+ community due to its emotive lyrics.
Fans at the show were sent into a frenzy by the star when he took out a Pride flag featuring the inclusive Daniel Quasar design and began excitedly waving it in the air.
“Be whoever it is you want to be in this room tonight,” he told the audience.
They instantly went wild for the move and loudly screamed in support of the Watermelon Sugar singer before he treated them to a solo rendition of What Makes You Beautiful.
Harry wore orange trousers and a metallic orange shirt, paired with oversized sunglasses and a colourful feather boa.
The outfit and his Pride flag display quickly went viral on Twitter, as one keen-eyed fan drew comparisons to a colourful feather outfit worn by Elton on a tour of his.
Both the audience and fans online appeared to love the subtle reference, whether it was intentional or not.
Writing on social media, one said: “Harry Styles x Eton John is my favorite thing in the entire world.”
“FROM TODAY I WILL BASE MY WHOLE LIFE ON THIS VIDEO OF HARRY STYLES DRESSED UP LIKE ELTON JOHN,” another added.
Another excited fan shared: “Finally Harry Styles’ inner Elton John came back stronger than before after years, what a legendary day.”
The first trailer for Harry’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, was recently released and gave fans a taste of what they can expect from it.
The clip shows the singer sharing a kiss with co-star Florence Pugh in the Olivia Wilde-directed movie.
The storyline follows a housewife in the 1950s as she suspects her husband’s company is hiding a dark secret.
Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled for release on 23 September and Harry’s current tour is expected to wrap up on 20 November.
Here's how other fans reacted to Harry's St. Louis show:
"Be whoever it is you want to be in this room tonight"
