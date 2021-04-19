Faber has announced it will be publishing Revolutionary Acts: Stories of Love, Brotherhood, and Resilience from Black Gay Britain by Jason Okundaye.

Focusing on South London, specifically Brixton, Okundaye’s book will follow a group of men who have lived and loved there from the 1970s to the present day. Readers will follow their journies and dive into the extraordinary history of a community whose bravery, ingenuity and camaraderie contain invaluable lessons for his own generation and generations to come.

Readers will accompany Okundaye as he explores the foundation of Black gay social scenes, the response to the AIDS crisis and homophobia in the media, the transatlantic Black queer community and beyond, Revolutionary Acts serves as a living document of Black British gay men’s experiences: their desires, dreams, frustrations and resilience. It is as angry as it is hopeful and joyful.

The historical book has been described as a much-needed “bold and urgent account of an overlooked aspect of British history” and a powerful love letter to queer Black sexuality, an inspiring story of activism and a call to arms for new forms of historical and political engagement.”

Associate publisher Laura Hassan has revealed publication is scheduled for spring 2024.

Hassan said: “Revolutionary Acts is a vital and radical social history which will be read for years to come. Jason is an outstanding writer who has undertaken incredible original research. He is recording this fragile, underexplored history for the first time and will bring these men’s experiences into the centre of the story about Black lives in Britain. We’re so proud to publish Jason’s beautiful, moving book and I hope this will be the first of many.”