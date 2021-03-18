Many people – especially members of the LGBTQ+ community – consider Glitterbox a safe space. How important is it that we continue to have these spaces where we can connect and freely express ourselves?

Lucy Fizz: Unfortunately as queer people we are all too often subjected to hate crimes and attacks. LGBTQ+ safe spaces offer a sanctuary where queer folk are able to express ourselves freely without fear of judgement, discrimination or violence. Pretty much everything in the outside world is geared towards straight and cis-gendered people. Although queer visibility in the media has improved lots in recent years it’s still very important for queer folk to have physical spaces that are specifically centred around us, our needs and our culture.

LGBTQ+ safe spaces are vital for the development of queer community. In a world where society and even biological family can be very hostile to queer people – lots of us discover the love, self acceptance and chosen family in these safe spaces that we often aren’t able to find in the outside world. LGBTQ+ people need safe spaces where we can come together and not just feel safe, but really celebrate our queerness all year round, not just at Pride or during LGBTQ+ History Month. We exist 365 days of the year just like everyone else and we need places where we can feel accepted and cared for.

TeTeBang: It is the most important, as we know the world can be very cruel to LGBTQ+ people and many of our queer venues are being taken away from us. When The Black Cap was taken away from me it broke my heart. It felt like I had lost a home and since then I have tried to actively be a part of creating more inclusive spaces, because I know first-hand how important they were to me in the beginning of my journey. Visibility and diversity is so so important especially for younger queer people who often do not see themselves reflected in the mainstream and I think it’s part of our duty to keep those spaces alive, and Glitterbox is just an extension of that belief.

The Mx Fit: A lot of places can feel very judgemental, and we can easily feel like we stand out if we don’t match the crowd / dress code. And this just triggers something – a feeling of discomfort. Luckily enough Glitterbox doesn’t have “a crowd”. You can come and party with family, friends, lovers and everyone is welcomed. Age, body type, gender… we couldn’t care less! What we want is people to strip off all those layers we put up and celebrate all together. Within these spaces you also get a chance to find yourself, question things free of judgement and repercussions.

How has being a performer helped you explore your identity?

The Mx Fit: Being a performer allowed me to face my fears. I was able to do things on stage that I was too afraid to do in my everyday life, and slowly build a confidence that now allows me to slay, on and off the dancefloor. Performing and playing with my image also helped me to realise that my gender and identity goes way beyond the binary that we’re brainwashed with.

Lucy Fizz: When I first started performing I was just this wild woman doing my thing. I wasn’t very open about my trans identity and I carried a lot of internalised transphobia around with me. I feel super lucky to have been nurtured as a performer in LGBTQ+ collectives like Sink the Pink and Glastonbury’s NYC Downlow. Drag is such a wonderful medium for breaking down the social constructs of gender and performing with these queer collectives where everyone is encouraged to explore and experiment with their identity. I found love and acceptance that I wasn’t able to in the outside world. I found my chosen family on the dancefloor and being trans went from something that I had always been made to feel ashamed of to something that I was celebrated for and that I felt I could celebrate myself.

TeTeBang: Being a performer simply allowed myself to explore who I was. It gave me permission to explore myself and explore different parts who I am and what my story has been, and to accept and love what I have been through. When you are performing there are no social rules that you must follow, there is no expectation except the one that you place on yourself, so it very literally allows you to remove yourself from all the normal restraints and be as free as you want to be. Eventually you start to feel that confidence and energy transfer into your everyday life and you can go through life loving and accepting who you are.