Exclusive: Vanity Milan says there’s “no way in hell” she could’ve stayed on Drag Race UK

Vanity Milan may not have conquered the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, but she did cement her status as one of the most show-stopping lip-sync assassins in the franchise’s herstory. And that’s on what? Period. “I relied on my one single talent and it got me to top four!” she tells GAY TIMES.

The South Londoner landed in the bottom two on four occasions, sending three of her competitors packing in the process. (Fun fact: Vanity now ties Tayce as the Drag Race UK contestant with the most lip-sync wins.) Viewers raved about each of her smackdowns, particularly for her battle against Scarlett Harlett to Mis-Teeq’s classic R&B banger Scandalous, which was performed in front of former member Alesha Dixon (aka the greatest guest judge the show has ever seen).

Vanity’s time came to end in this week’s semi-final, however, when she failed to embrace her inner Bianca Del Rio for a roast of the eliminated contestants, the panel and national treasure Linda La Hughes Kathy Burke. “I don’t like to talk publicly, it’s rare that I get on the microphone or host,” explains Vanity. “I’m a lip-syncer, I do the dancing and then leave the stage!”

We caught up with Vanity after her exit to chat about her incredible run on Drag Race UK, whether statistics (and badges) matter in the grand scheme of the competition, and why the next British season “should have at least five POC” contestants to make up for season three’s questionable lack of Black talent.

Vanity, condragulations on making the top four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three!

Thank you so much! I mean, it’s a blessing. I never thought I’d get there.

You sashayed away like an absolute goddess. I was sad to see you go, but it made me smile because it was just so warm and gorgeous.

That’s me through and through, to be honest with you. I came in humble and I left humble. Again, like I said, I didn’t think I’d make it that far! The girls behind me, they’re three amazing queens and really good friends of mine so I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I love when it’s RuPaul’s Best Friend Race.

That’s what this episode is all about. We made it to the top four – twice! We became even closer, which was really good as well, and when it comes to RuPaul’s Best Friend Race, I think we’ve shown that you can be shady, but also lift each other up in a way that is loving, comforting and also shows our queer community that you don’t need to put someone down. You can lift them up, but also be a little bit shady at the same time!

“Are you gonna rely on your one single talent?” for example, which has became iconic.

Okay?! And I’m gonna put it on a t-shirt because I relied on my one single talent and it got me to top four!

Vanity, I just have to say, I think you’re one of the greatest lip-syncers Drag Race UK has ever seen. I don’t mean any disrespect when I say this, but I wanted to see you in the bottom every single week just so I could watch you perform…

Do you know what? The ratings might have went up! A lot of people have said that to me like, ‘You’ve done such a great job in this show, but I definitely wanted to see you lip-sync every week,’ and I was like, ‘I kinda wanted to lip-sync every week!’ The music they selected this year was great, but I was trying to stay out of the bottom because I didn’t wanna be in the bottom all the time.

I was getting Trinity K. Bonet vibes, because when she performs, she perfectly embodies a song’s essence. You switched it up every single time and the songs looked like they were coming straight out of your goddamn mouth!

The thing is, when it comes to lip-syncing, I just want to embody the singer, the vibe of the song, what it’s giving and what it gives me is what I’m giving to the audience when I’m performing that song. It’s like you’re watching, let’s say, Alesha Dixon performing Scandalous. I needed to give that kind of vibe, and I think that is, hands down, one of the best lip-syncs I’ve ever done. I’m gonna perform it until I’m dead!

Please do! I will never get over Alesha Dixon giving it her all on that panel…

And she would not sit down! I was living because she was giving me the energy. And this is what I do when I lip-sync, as well, I love to feel the energy of the crowd. She was giving me life so I had to give it all the way back to her, especially because she was part of Mis-Teeq, which is one of the best girl groups in the UK. That was one lip-sync that I did not have to learn the night before because if you know Scandalous and Mis-Teeq, then you know it word for word. Even just getting on stage and seeing her, I was like, ‘Uh oh… I’m going to have to perform this song in front of you.’ I had to let her know it was my time… It was probably my favourite moment. If I were to do Drag Race again, I don’t think I would ever change anything because the moments that I had on Drag Race were the best moments I’ve ever had in life. Just being accepted onto the show… I wouldn’t have changed that for the world.

It’s funny how being in the bottom two for anything can be considered a low, but on Drag Race it can produce some of the biggest highs for a queen and the season overall.

The bookings have just gone crazy because there’s a lot of people that want the Scandalous performance and the Moving On Up performance. I completely forgot about that one until the other day. Everyone wants to see the crazy hair whips now!

Take me back to the last episode. How did it feel when you missed out on a spot in that final three?

As cheesy as it sounds, I knew it was coming. When you’re going up against someone who was “born to be a drag queen” like Krystal Versace, there was no way in hell that I would have been able to stay. Ella has been doing really well in the competition, Kitty’s been doing so good with growth, going from no badge to two badges and a sash… I believe that God has everything set out for you for a reason and I think it was my time. I would’ve loved to be in the top three but who knows what happens in the future? Maybe Ru will turn around and say, ‘Actually, none of you won. Vanity has shown the best growth in the competition!’

You can lip-sync your way to the crown! I believe it.

Again, it’s not all about the badges. It’s about the here and now. When you’re doing a lip-sync, forget what you’ve done in the challenge. It’s about the lip-sync and how you serve that lip-sync, and I think me and Krystal served a great lip-sync for the top three spot and it just turned out to be Krystal. I’m so proud of her, Ella and Kitty.

Over the past few weeks, you’ve expressed how statistics and badges don’t matter. I agree, the queen on Drag Race Holland season two with the most wins, Keta Minaj, departed at top four. Do you think, in your lip-sync with Krystal, statistics mattered?

It doesn’t matter. It just comes down to the lip-sync, because that’s what people want to see in the bottom two. They want to see who’s going to serve it. I don’t think it came down to Krystal doing so well in the competition, but it may have, you never know what’s going through Ru’s head at what specific time. It turned out to be me to go home, so it was bittersweet. And my outfit, I would not have left in another outfit! It was slamming. I just said “slamming”, Jesus Christ.