Exclusive: Vanity Milan makes bold statement about Drag Race UK season 3

You better start those engines, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three The Vanity Milan Experience is almost here.

Seven months after the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the incredible cast and multiple twists and turns, the series returns next week with another batch of fierce drag entertainers hoping to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

The cast, which makes herstory with its first ever cis female competitor in Victoria Scone, includes South London-based contestant Vanity Milan, who describes her style of drag as “sugar, spice and everything nice.” (THESE ARE THE INGREDIENTS CHOSEN TO CREATE TH-)

When we spoke to the cast for our exclusive cover, Vanity expanded on her comments by comparing her performance style to – drum roll please! – it’s a very famous singer! – it’s an exciting comparison! – Beyoncé.

“It is very sexy, it’s full-on and a performance. Have you ever seen The Beyoncé Experience? You’re gonna get The Vanity Milan Experience,” she confidently said.

“I’ll definitely take you through the paces where you’re like, ‘I’m tired after watching that performance,’ and there’s me backstage holding onto the wall with heavy-breathing. My style of drag is forever evolving and changing because I think, in drag, you can never say ‘I’m done, I’ve reached my final level.’

“I like to think I’m a chameleon in drag and I can do anything.”

Vanity, who has only practiced drag for a year, said she wants viewers to see that, “if you wish for something and work really hard, you can achieve something in a small amount of time,” adding: “I’ve always manifested a lot of things in my life that have actually come to fruition.

“I said I wanted to be on Drag Race and I think, just by manifesting that, it’s taken me to a point where I’m actually on fucking Drag Race!”

Although she remained tight-lipped about what we can expect from season three, Vanity made a bold statement about this new era of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK by calling it the “best season” in the show’s herstory.

“I’m telling you now, and you heard it from me first,” she added. (Gag.)

The 10 other contestants competing on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are Anubis, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Scarlett Harlett and Veronica Green.

You can read our cover interview with all 12 incredible queens here.