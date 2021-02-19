Exclusive: Drag Race UK star spills the Tia (Kofi) on the “twists and turns” of season 2

Yep, we can EXCLUSIVELY confirm that we at GAY TIMES are still shedding a Tia over the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two. On the sixth episode, the series’ reigning “camp cow”, confessional queen and lip-sync “meh-sassin” Tia Kofi was bing, bang bong’d from the competition after failing to impress the judges for the franchise’s staple maxi-challenge, Snatch Game.

While she didn’t make it as far as we hoped – we all stan a Jinkx Monsoon-esque underdog storyline, don’t we? – the star’s wit and self-awareness won unanimous praise from viewers, and her Alan Turing runway was inducted into Gay Twitter’s hall of (gif) fame. “People seem to really enjoy me saying words, as I do, just out of my brain!” Tia tells GAY TIMES. “I absolutely love the reaction everyone’s had.”

Here, we speak with Tia Kofi about all of the gag-worthy “twists and turns” of Drag Race UK season two, including the critiques from the judges and cast about her aesthetic, sashaying away from the series due to COVID and that “terrifying” encounter with RuPaul on the main stage. Tia also issues a warning to all of the drag queens out there who ‘pester’ alumni for T(ia). Matt, you know who you fucking are.

Before we start this interview, I would like to inform everywhere out there that Tia Kofi’s debut single Outside In is now available on iTunes and all streaming platforms.

[Holds up vinyl of single cover] What, this?

That artwork is gorgeous!

Prepared at all times!

You and I spoke last week about the single, and you gave nothing away about your elimination. I had zero indication…

Surprise, it’s me!

What was going through your mind as you sashayed away?

When you get there, your biggest fear is being in the bottom two. We’ve done that twice. Then once you’ve done that, your biggest fear is hearing “sashay away” and then I heard it, and I sort of went, ‘I’m still alive and everything’s fine?! The world is still turning? That’s great. I’ve heard what I thought was the worst possible thing to hear, and I’m absolutely okay.’ It put a lot of things in context for me, and as I walked to the back of the stage, my main thought was, ‘I know that we’re getting Wagamama’s tonight, what do I want to order? Probably a Chicken John Dory.’ That was my main thought in that moment.

The way you left the series summed up Tia Kofi, really. In past seasons, if RuPaul tells a queen to sashay away and they reply, it’s always, ‘Thank you for this opportunity, you’ve changed my life,’ but for you it was, “Are you sure?”

[Laughs] I was just having a camp time at that moment. It’s kind of that feeling of like, ‘It’s done. She’s said sashay away, that’s the moment you dread, and it’s happened,’ so I had a sigh of relief. I was just myself in that moment, and that’s what I wanted to say, so that’s what I said to RuPaul Charles herself. She found it funny, which I love – I love the fact that RuPaul is truly a camp cow. Good to know!

Were you shocked to leave when you did, or did you feel like it was the right time for your journey to end?

I was shocked to leave when I did because I fully thought Asttina [Mandella] was going to send me home in episode three, so I was like, ‘Good for me! We got through that bit!’ Yeah, it did feel like it was the right time in that moment because it was so hard taking critiques, it was just really difficult. We had that seven month break and everyone sort of focused on the idea of, ‘You’ve got seven months to step everything up and you should be working on it!’ but also like, I don’t think people are fully taking into account the personal issues that people might have had. We’re all going through this lockdown and this global panettone, delicious, and the mental health stress put on everyone is huge. Veronica [Green] mentioned it in the special. She didn’t leave her bed for 12 weeks. So, having that break and feeling the stress, everyone experiences it in different ways, and then going back into it, it was really difficult. But, I wouldn’t change it for the world. What a gorgeous pink room I spent a lot of time in, it was lovely.

Throughout the series, you constantly faced scrutiny for your aesthetic, although you were praised by the judges and your fellow contestants for your talent. Did this come as a surprise to you?

I think this season, we’ve really stepped the fashion up. There are look queens left, right and centre cracking out these amazing things. So, it did come as a bit of a shock because I didn’t see anyone tweeting aggressive things when Baga [Chipz] wore an upside down umbrella with a rubber duck in it on her head last season. It was camp, it was fun! I think the way people have reacted is as a result of the way that the cast, as a whole, present themselves quite differently to a lot of the people on season one. So, it was a tiny bit of a shock, but the thing that was a shock for me was that people seem to really enjoy me saying words, as I do, just out of my brain! I absolutely love the reaction everyone’s had. It’s been gorgeous.

You’ve made history as the first queen to survive two lip-syncs on Drag Race – how does it feel to be the reigning lip-sync assassin?

I like to call myself the ‘lip-sync meh-sassin’ because we got to a third lip-sync, but didn’t push through it! It’s absolutely wild because in my drag, the way that I do it, I don’t lip-sync. That’s not what I do. To quote Charlie Hides, “99% of drag queens in London sing live.” I think I would go as far to say that my first lip-sync performance may have been against Asttina Mandella in episode three. We’ve had a lip-sync moment on stage at the Two Brewers every once in a while, for lols, but that’s after about 17 Jägerbombs and I don’t remember it the next day. So, I’m not sure if that counts! It was kind of amazing to have that moment to perform, because that’s what I really enjoy doing. Does she have the most iconic dance moves of all time? No. Can she do a roly-poly dressed as an ice cream? Yes!

You looked visibly shocked when you sent Asttina home.

Yeah. Yes. That. I remember looking over at Asttina as Ru said he made his decision and I was trying to say like, ‘It’s okay. Don’t worry about me, it’s alright,’ and then she said, “Tia Kofi, shantay you stay.” The shock and awe was real! It was just unbelievable. Then me, crying at the back in my mind just going, ‘It has to be a double shantay. It has to be both of us,’ as I’m on Ellie Diamond’s giant shoulder, weeping away. That was a genuine gag-worthy moment. We were all gagged at the first two eliminations, but I felt like that one… No one saw it coming. Even my drag friends were like, ‘How did you do that? We’ve all seen Asttina perform, she’s incredible!’ And she is, and she will continue to be.

We then had Ginny Lemon’s elimination… What has it been like, navigating social media throughout all of this, knowing that some of the most gag-worthy moments in herstory were about to take place?

I mean… It was pretty intense because there’s always a rumour mill, isn’t there? The worst thing for me has been people who I know, who come to a lot of the quizzes or shows I’ve done, slipping into the DM’s like, ‘Is it true that Ginny Lemon walks off the stage?’ and me having to be like, ‘I’ve told you once! Stop asking me questions about the show, I will not tell you again Matt.’ Just pop that in, I’m talking about Matt.

Fuck you, Matt!

Yeah, legit! The number of times I’ve had to be like, ‘I’m obviously not gonna say anything. What part of BBC NDA do you think means I’m gonna tell everyone everything that has happened on the show, because it doesn’t!’ It means I’m very frightened at the power and might of the BBC and will never slip up at any point, thank you very much!